China's private factory gauge unexpectedly returns to growth in August

“The latest upturn resembled a breath of relief rather than a sustained rally,” Yao Yu, founder of RatingDog, said in the statement. “With weak domestic demand, potentially overstretched external orders, and slow profit recovery, the durability of the improvement depends on whether exports truly stabilize and whether domestic demand can pick up pace.”

The RatingDog China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.5 from 49.5 in July, according to a statement released on Monday, above the 50 mark that separates contraction from growth. That exceeded every forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts, whose median estimate was 49.8.

China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly moved back into expansion territory in August, according to a private survey, rebounding far more than forecast in contrast with an official poll.

The results of the private survey were more upbeat than the official reading released Sunday, which showed factory activity remained stuck in contraction.

China’s home sales extended their slump in August in what was one of the weakest months on record, even as prices declined. Excluding the pandemic year, the official construction PMI slumped to a record low last month.

China’s economic momentum is weakening after solid growth in the first half of the year. A government crackdown on price wars is holding back production, with a worsening downturn in the housing market putting an additional drag on activity.