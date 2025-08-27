Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 11:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China's $1 trillion stock rally triggers curbs from brokers, funds

China's $1 trillion stock rally triggers curbs from brokers, funds

In the first such public move, Shanghai-based Sinolink Securities Co raised its margin deposit ratio on new client financing contracts for some securities to 100 per cent, according to a posted notice

stock market, trading, stocks

The Sinolink margin increase was prompted by concern over potential losses for clients should there be a correction after the recent sharp rise in the stock market, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A $1 trillion stock rally in China is sparking concerns over growing risks to investors, prompting some of the nation’s brokerages and fund managers to cut back on financing and limit purchases. 
In the first such public move, Shanghai-based Sinolink Securities Co. raised its margin deposit ratio on new client financing contracts for some securities to 100 per cent, according to a posted notice. China last approved a cut in the ratio to 80 per cent from 100 per cent in September 2023. 
Meanwhile, a number of domestic mutual fund houses this week imposed daily purchasing restrictions on some of the year’s best performing portfolios. On Wednesday, the feeder fund for the GF Star Growth Index ETF proceeded to cap buying at just 100 yuan ($14), one of the most drastic limits yet during this rally.  
 
The Sinolink margin increase was prompted by concern over potential losses for clients should there be a correction after the recent sharp rise in the stock market, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. It’s unclear whether recent moves were triggered by regulatory guidance. 
China’s onshore stock benchmark retreated on Wednesday, finishing the session 1.5 per cent lower. A measure of Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares also slid by a similar magnitude.   

Also Read

artificial intelligence

China plans to triple AI chip production to cut reliance on Nvidia: Report

organ transplant

Surgeons put pig lung in human body: What it means for organ transplant

China Taiwan

Taiwan records 23 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around territory

Evergrande Group

Five years on, no end in sight to China's real estate market crisis

rare earth magnet, magnet

Hindustan Zinc exploring opportunities in rare earths, critical minerals

“The market is worried that regulators turn toward a deleveraging tone, which may require more brokers to tighten the margin ratio,” said Jason Chan, a senior investment strategist at Bank of East Asia. “It affects not only the retail investors, but it will tighten the general liquidity condition of the market, because many institution investors purchase stocks with leverage too.” 
This month alone, China stocks have added more than $1 trillion to their market value. The Shanghai Composite Index has hit a decade-high and the CSI 300 Index has surged more than 20 per cent from this year’s low. The rally has also been driven by cash-rich investors shifting into stocks amid a lack of alternatives. Trading volumes on mainland exchanges hit more than 3.1 trillion yuan ($433 billion) on Wednesday, the second highest ever. 
“There may be some bubble in some pockets in the market; this brokerage may be voting to play it safe and to mitigate risks for itself and its clients,” said Chen Shi, fund manager at Shanghai Jade Stone Investment Management Co., referring to Sinolink’s move. “But I don’t think this in itself is a signal of a top forming.” 
The outstanding balance for margin trading, a barometer for market sentiment, reached over 2.1 trillion yuan this week, a level last seen in June 2015 when stocks were in the height of an epic boom. Analysts have pointed out the ratio of newly added margin purchases reached nearly 12 per cent of turnover on Friday to top a high in October, potentially showing a degree of fear of missing out as much of the trading is made on borrowed cash. 
Flocking to the market, retail investors opened 71 per cent more new stock accounts in July than the same month last year, according to exchange data. 
Chinese authorities have a track record of intervening when stocks are seen as overheated or oversold, including with rules on margin trading and short selling. 
Since August 2023, when markets were sliding, authorities have rolled out restrictions that included a ban on lending shares during lock-up periods for short selling and higher margin requirements for hedge funds and investors to borrow securities. Those restrictions were further tightened through 2024.

More From This Section

SpaceX Falcon 9, rocket

Pixxel, Dhruva Space launch satellites on SpaceX Falcon-9 from California

US President Donald Trump

Trump extends influence over Washington by taking Union Station from Amtrak

Denmark, US

Denmark summons US diplomat over alleged 'covert operation' in Greenland

Howard Lutnick

US govt could take stakes in defence companies: Commerce Secretary Lutnick

Mass shootings

Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic school left 3 dead, including shooter

Topics : Stock Market News China Chinese stock market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon