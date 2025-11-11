Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump defends entry of foreign students to US, calls it 'good practice'

Trump defends entry of foreign students to US, calls it 'good practice'

Donald Trump argued that reducing the number of foreign students would incur financial harm to the university system and lead some schools, including Black institutions, to go out of business

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump gestures while walking across the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Washington, after returning from a trip to Florida.(Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) defended the entry of foreign students to the United States, calling it a “good practice” and warning that restricting their numbers could financially cripple the American higher education system, Bloomberg reported.
 
Speaking to Fox News, Trump said, “You don’t want to cut half of the students from all over the world that are coming into our country — destroy our entire university and college system — I don’t want to do that.”

‘Cutting numbers would destroy colleges’

 
When repeatedly pressed about why he would not reduce the number of international students, especially those from China, Trump countered that a sharp cut in foreign student enrolment would “destroy the entire university system” and push many institutions, including historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), out of business.
 
 
“We do have a lot of people coming in from China; we always have. We also have a massive system of colleges and universities. If we were to cut that in half, you would have half the colleges in the United States go out of business,” he said.  ALSO READ | OPT Under Threat: US Senator pushes Trump to terminate student work rule

Want school systems to thrive: Trump

 
Trump added that he views education as both a social and economic enterprise. “I want to see our school system thrive,” he said, adding that foreign students pay more than double compared to local students, generating trillions of dollars in revenue.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

