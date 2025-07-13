Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump defends Attorney General Bondi amid Maga backlash over Epstein files

Trump defends Attorney General Bondi amid Maga backlash over Epstein files

As conservative influencers attack Attorney General Pam Bondi over the Epstein case, Donald Trump urges unity, calling the investigation 'a waste of energy'

Trump has criticised his own supporters for targeting Bondi over the absence of promised disclosures about Epstein’s alleged client list. (Photo: Reuters)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Saturday defended Attorney General Pam Bondi as conservative backlash erupted over the Justice Department’s handling of files related to the late financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
 
In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump criticised his own supporters for targeting Bondi over the absence of promised disclosures about Epstein’s alleged client list.
 
“They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” Trump wrote. “We’re on one team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening.”
 

FBI, DOJ debunk ‘client list’ theory

  The controversy followed a joint memo released Monday by the Justice Department and FBI stating there was no evidence supporting the existence of a client list or any blackmail material allegedly connected to Epstein’s sex trafficking network.
 
 
The memo reaffirmed prior conclusions that Epstein died by suicide in federal custody in 2019 and said over 300 gigabytes of data yielded no proof of a cover-up.

The finding angered many right-wing commentators. Tech billionaire and Trump's former ally Elon Musk mocked Bondi with memes, while Laura Loomer and Jack Posobiec accused her of misleading the public. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones wrote, “Next the DOJ will say Jeffrey Epstein never existed.”  Also Read | 'Time to drop the bomb': Elon Musk claims Trump named in Epstein Files
 

Promises and walk-backs

  Bondi had previously raised expectations by telling Fox News that the “client list” was “sitting on my desk to review". She later clarified at the White House that she had been referring more broadly to Epstein-related documents, including files connected to other high-profile investigations such as those involving John F Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.
 
Far-right influencers were reportedly invited to the White House earlier this year and handed 'The Epstein Files: Phase 1' folders, which contained little new material.
 

Internal rift within Trump administration

  US media outlets have reported tensions within the administration, including disputes between Bondi and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino. While Bondi previously suggested new evidence would emerge, the DOJ now says no further disclosures are forthcoming.
 
Among unreleased materials are explicit images and over 10,000 files that officials say remain sealed to protect victims.
 
The memo was unsigned but bore both the DOJ and FBI logos. Critics within the administration, including Bongino and Director Kash Patel, have also publicly maintained that Epstein’s death was a suicide.
 
The DOJ warned that “perpetuating unfounded theories” about Epstein does a disservice to victims and undermines efforts to combat child exploitation.
 
Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges in July 2019 and found dead a month later in a New York jail. His death ended prospects of a trial, fuelling speculation and conspiracy theories that persist to this day.  (With inputs from Reuters)

Topics : Donald Trump sex trafficking Trump administration FBI BS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

