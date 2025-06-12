Trump acknowledges Elon Musk's apology after spat over 'Big Beautiful Bill'

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged and appreciated an apology issued by tech billionaire Elon Musk following their recent public dispute, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Wednesday (local time).

At a press briefing, Leavitt said, “President Trump is appreciative of Elon Musk’s apology.” She was referring to last week’s online feud between the two over the US administration’s ambitious spending bill, popularly known as the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’.

Backchannel diplomacy and reconciliation efforts According to a CNN report, Musk placed a brief call to Trump on Monday night, ahead of his public apology on X. The report noted that the call lasted only moments but followed a series of high-level backchannel efforts by White House officials and Trump allies. Vice President JD Vance and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles had reportedly spoken with Musk on June 6, attempting to defuse tensions and encourage reconciliation. During the call, the trio discussed the feud and potential ways to ease the political fallout. It was previously reported that the White House advised Trump not to criticise Musk publicly and tried arranging a call between the estranged allies.

SpaceX threat and potential fallout As the exchange escalated, Musk announced plans to decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft , currently the only US-operated vehicle capable of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The move was widely interpreted as a retaliatory warning amid Trump’s threats to cancel federal contracts. Musk’s companies—Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink—play key roles in US government programmes ranging from defence communications to civilian space exploration. The possibility of a rift between the administration and its most prominent tech contractor alarmed both lawmakers and agency officials. Republican lawmakers step in Over the past week, Republican lawmakers have reportedly reached out to Musk in private, urging him to support the spending bill and tone down public criticisms. Several of them view Musk as a crucial ally in advancing the administration’s innovation and infrastructure goals.