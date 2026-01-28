Massive armada heading to Iran, says Trump; urges Tehran to 'make a deal'

Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said a large United States naval force was moving towards Iran as he warned that Washington was prepared to act if Tehran did not agree to negotiations on its nuclear programme. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said a “massive armada” was heading towards Iran, led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln. He said the deployment was larger than the naval force previously sent during tensions with Venezuela. “A massive armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm and purpose,” Trump wrote, adding that the fleet was “ready, willing and able to rapidly fulfil its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary”.

Trump said the movement of the naval force was intended to pressure Iran to engage in talks and agree to a deal that would prevent it from developing nuclear weapons. “Hopefully Iran will quickly come to the table and negotiate a fair and equitable deal — no nuclear weapons — one that is good for all parties,” he said. He warned that time for negotiations was limited. “Time is running out; it is truly of the essence,” Trump wrote. Referring to earlier military action, Trump said Iran had previously refused to negotiate, leading to what he described as “Operation Midnight Hammer”, which he said resulted in significant destruction.

“As I told Iran once before, make a deal. They didn’t, and there was Operation Midnight Hammer,” he said, adding that any future attack would be “far worse”. Trump concluded his post by urging Iran not to allow the situation to escalate again. A screenshot of a post shared by Donald Trump on Truth Social. Earlier in the day, Iranian officials reached out to countries across the Middle East amid concerns over a possible US military strike, an AP report said. The outreach came nearly a month after protests erupted in Iran, later spreading nationwide and triggering a violent crackdown by authorities, it added.