'Emotional overload': Kremlin responds to Trump's 'crazy Putin' remark

Kremlin's response comes soon after US President Donald Trump said he is "not happy" with Russia's recent large-scale strike against Ukraine, saying Russian President had "gone absolutely CRAZY"

US President Donald Trump, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 summit in Hamburg Germany. Photo: PTI/AP
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
As missile exchanges between Russia and Ukraine intensify, US President Donald Trump has entered the fray — not with weapons, but with words. In a sharp rebuke on Sunday (local time), Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin had “gone absolutely CRAZY.”
 
The Russian government, responding on Monday, dismissed Trump’s remark as the result of “emotional overload.” However, it also thanked the US President for his assistance in initiating peace negotiations with Ukraine.
 

What did Trump say about Putin?

 
In a post shared on his private social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, Trump said, “I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever…”
 
Trump also went on to slam Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy saying that he is doing no favours to his country by talking the way he does.
 

How did the Kremlin respond to Trump?

 
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is “really grateful to the Americans and to President Trump personally for their assistance in organising and launching this negotiation process”.
 
“Of course, at the same time, this is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions,” Peskov mentioned.
 

What’s behind the latest ceasefire push? 

The recent strikes on Kyiv come amid ongoing US efforts to broker a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Russia would face additional sanctions if it failed to present a formal proposal outlining its terms for a ceasefire.
 
The escalation also follows a two-hour phone conversation between President Trump and Vladimir Putin, after which Trump announced that negotiations for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine would begin immediately.
 
In the aftermath of the overnight attack on Kyiv, both countries carried out a prisoner exchange involving 303 individuals.
First Published: May 26 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

