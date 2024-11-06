Former United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed victory in the presidential election race after clinching wins in three key battlegrounds, also known as the swing states.

US Election 2024 Result Of the 538 electoral votes, Trump is projected to win 266 based on the latest trends, while 270 is needed to win the polls. His Democratic rival Kamala Harris is trailing behind at 224. Electoral votes are the votes present with US states that are awarded to the candidate who wins the popular vote in that state. Typically, the US follows – ‘winner takes all’ method while awarding the electoral votes even if the win is by a small margin.

Trump has won three key states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.

5 things Donald Trump said in his victory speech:

1) Addressing his supporters in Florida, Trump gave his election night speech after multiple news reports projected him as the likely winner. Referring to his victory, Trump said that this moment will help the country ‘heal’.

2) “I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president…”

3) “I will fight for you with every breath in my body, and will not rest until we have delivered a strong, safe and prosperous America…”

4) “Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason. That reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness…,” he said, referring to the July assassination attempt on him during an election rally.

5) “This is a great job. There is no job like this. This is the most important job in the world…”

His running mate and potential next Vice President of the US, JD Vance, also hailed Trump’s victory at the same event, referring to it as the “greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America.”

Vance said that the new US government would never stop fighting for the people and their dreams, promising to lead the country to its greatest economic comeback.