Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar slams US tariffs, says India will protect farmers' interests

Jaishankar slams US tariffs, says India will protect farmers' interests

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticised US tariffs on Indian goods, saying India will protect the interests of farmers and small producers while maintaining its national priorities

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday strongly criticised the United States for imposing what he called “unjustified and unreasonable” tariffs, totalling 50 per cent, on Indian goods exports to that country.    
 
Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar said that protecting farmers and small producers remained India’s top priority. He emphasised that the government would not compromise on their interests. 
"What we are concerned about is that red lines are primarily the interest of our farmers and, to some extent, our small producers. So when people pronounce that we have succeeded or failed, we as a government are committed to defending the interests of our farmers and small producers. We are determined on that. That's not something we can compromise," he said.
 
 
The Trump administration last month imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods - besides a 25 reciprocal tariff announced earlier - as a penalty for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. Together, the tariffs on India amount to 50 per cent, the highest against any nation except Brazil, which faces a similar tariff rate.   
 

Also Read

Sergey Lavrov, Sergey, S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India-Russia ties among steadiest in world, says EAM S Jaishankar

Putin-Jaishankar

Jaishankar meets Putin, discusses ways to strengthen India-Russia ties

Sergey Lavrov, Sergey, S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India-Russia ties steadiest after World War II, says S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar calls out West's double standards on Russian energy purchases

India Russia, India-Russia flag

India, Russia seek to increase trade to $100 billion as US ties fray

 

Tariff dispute misrepresented as an 'oil issue'

 
Jaishankar argued that the issue of tariffs was being wrongly presented as an oil dispute. He pointed out that the same criticism over Russian energy purchases had not been applied to larger importers like China, which is the largest buyer of Russian oil, and European countries that import significant amounts of Russian gas.
 
"The second issue is that this is being presented as an oil issue. But why I say 'being presented' is because the same arguments that have been used to target India have not been applied to the largest oil importer, which is China, and have not been applied to the largest LNG importer, which is the European nations," he said.
 
He highlighted the contradiction in the West’s approach, noting that Europe trades far more with Russia than India does.
 
"And when people say we are funding the war and putting the money, Russia-European trade is bigger than India-Russia trade. So European money is not putting coffers (sic)? The overall Russia-EU trade is bigger than the Russia-India trade. If the argument is energy, they (EU) are bigger buyers. If the argument is who is the bigger trader, they are bigger than us. India's exports to Russia have grown, but not that much," Jaishankar added.     
 

India asserts right to strategic autonomy

 
The minister stressed that India has the right to make decisions in its national interest. "The issue of decisions which we make in our national interest is our right. And I would say that's what strategic autonomy is about," he said.
 
On India-US relations, Jaishankar said discussions were ongoing despite tensions. "We are two big countries, as I say, the lines are not cut, people are talking to each other, and we will see where it goes," he added.
 
When asked about Washington’s new ambassador to India, he refrained from commenting: "Look, I am the foreign minister, I don't comment on ambassadorial appointments of other countries."   

  Jaishankar’s recent visit to Russia

 
Earlier this week, Jaishankar visited Russia and met with President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He also co-chaired the 26th session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).
 
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), discussions during the visit covered terrorism, the conflict in Ukraine, and regional developments in West Asia and Afghanistan. Jaishankar also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to President Putin and discussed key bilateral and global issues.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Sergio Gor

Who is Sergio Gor, Trump's aide nominated to be US Ambassador to India?

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump nominates close aide Sergio Gor as next US Ambassador to India

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Japan for summit, China for SCO meet from Aug 29 to Sept 1

modi, xi jinping, sco summit

PM Modi, Prez Putin among 20 world leaders to attend SCO summit: China

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

India extends airspace ban on Pakistani aircraft until September 2025

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin S Jaishankar US India relations Trump tariffs BS Web Reports farmers India Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon