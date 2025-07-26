Home / World News / Thailand-Cambodia tensions remind me of India-Pakistan conflict: Trump

I am trying to simplify a complex situation, said US President Donald Trump on Thailand-Cambodia conflict. | Photo: PTI
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 10:14 PM IST
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia reminded him of the India-Pakistan dispute. He added that he was working to broker peace between the two Southeast Asian nations, which have been locked in escalating clashes since Thursday (July 24).
 
"Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
 
He said he had already spoken to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and would shortly call Thailand's acting prime minister to press for a ceasefire. “Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand. I am calling the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, right now, to likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging,” he posted. 
 
“We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so! The call with Thailand is being made momentarily. The call with Cambodia has ended, but expect to call back regarding War stoppage and Ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say. I am trying to simplify a complex situation.”
 
In another post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The call with Cambodia has ended, but expect to call back regarding War stoppage and Ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say. I am trying to simplify a complex situation!"
 
Trump is currently in Scotland as part of a visit to his family-owned golf resort.

Violence spreads to coastal areas

Heavy fighting continued on Saturday, with explosions reported from coastal regions for the first time. This marked the third consecutive day of hostilities between the two countries. Shelling and gunfire intensified near several border villages, widening the scale of the conflict.
 
The clashes, which began on July 24 following a landmine blast that injured five Thai soldiers, have now claimed at least 33 lives and displaced more than 168,000 people, according to an Associated Press report.

Thousands displaced on both sides

Cambodia’s Information Minister, Neth Pheaktra, said on Saturday that 10,865 Cambodian families — about 37,635 people — in three provinces near the Thai border had been evacuated to safer areas.
 
Meanwhile, Thai officials reported that over 131,000 residents had been forced to flee their homes due to the fighting.

Cambodia appeals at UN for peace

At an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on Friday, Cambodia’s ambassador to the UN, Chhea Keo, called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.
 
“Cambodia asked for an immediate ceasefire – unconditionally – and we also call for the peaceful solution of the dispute,” he told reporters after the meeting.

MEA response

In its reaction to the conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Indian travellers in the region to contact the respective embassies in the two countries for any assistance.
 
"We are closely monitoring the situation along the border between Cambodia and Thailand," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

