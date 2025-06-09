Home / World News / Egypt's new capital city to be built, operated by Chinese construction firm

Egypt's new capital city to be built, operated by Chinese construction firm

Egypt is constructing a new administrative capital, located approximately 45 kilometres east of Cairo, to alleviate the congestion and pollution of the current capital

Egypt's new administrative capital
China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) to build, operate, and maintain Egypt's new administrative capital | Photo: X/@CSCEC_EGYPT
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Egypt is getting a new capital — and China is building it. The China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), a state-owned Chinese firm, has signed an agreement to operate and maintain the central business district (CBD) of Egypt’s new administrative capital, according to the South China Morning Post. CSCEC is also the main contractor responsible for constructing the district.
 
Egypt is constructing a new administrative capital (NAC), located approximately 45 kilometres east of Cairo, to alleviate the congestion and pollution of the current capital. This ambitious project, part of Egypt’s Vision 2030, aims to house over six million people and serve as the country’s new political and administrative hub.
 
Spanning 700 square kilometres, the NAC includes a $3.8 billion CBD featuring 10 office towers, five residential skyscrapers, and four hotels. Its centrepiece is the 385.8-metre Iconic Tower, now the tallest building in Africa. The district will also include supporting infrastructure and smart city features.
 
CSCEC’s newly expanded role will go beyond construction. Through a joint venture called Horizon Operations Management (Egypt) Co Ltd, the company will oversee services such as property management, utilities, public cleaning, security, green space maintenance, and environmental monitoring. This marks a shift toward the build-operate-maintain model that Chinese firms are increasingly adopting in infrastructure projects across Africa.
  

14 ministries already moved to Egypt’s NAC

Egypt has already started moving government operations to the new city. As of May 2023, 14 ministries and other state bodies had relocated. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi inaugurated the NAC as the seat of government on 2 April 2024, shortly after the start of his third term.
 
China’s role in the project also includes significant financing. Around 85 per cent of the CBD's funding comes from Chinese lenders, including a $2.2 billion loan from a consortium led by China Exim Bank. In addition, Egypt’s Arab Contractors Company and CSCEC have formed a joint venture to collaborate on further projects across the continent.
 

Capital city vs administrative capital

A capital city typically serves as the centre of governance and is symbolic of national identity. It usually hosts the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, along with being a cultural or economic hub.
 
An administrative capital, by contrast, is where the day-to-day functions of government are carried out, such as housing ministries, agencies, and civil services. In some countries, this is a separate city from the official or historical capital.
 
South Africa, for instance, has three capitals: Pretoria (administrative), Cape Town (legislative), and Bloemfontein (judicial). Malaysia relocated its administrative capital from Kuala Lumpur to Putrajaya in the 1990s, while Kuala Lumpur remains the national capital. 

New smart capital signals strategic shift

Egypt is following a similar model. While Cairo will remain the capital in name, the country is relocating its core government functions, including ministries and public administration, to the newly built New Administrative Capital.
 
The New Administrative Capital is designed as a smart city, with technology integrated into public services and infrastructure. Its development also reflects Egypt’s economic ties with China, aligning with Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump stumbles boarding Air Force One, social media cry 'Biden 2.0'

China's exports to US drop 35% in May ahead of trade talks in London

Explosion at US air base in southern Japan injures 4 Japanese soldiers

US, China hold trade talks in London after Trump-Xi Jinping's phone call

Australian journalist shot while reporting live on LA protest. WATCH

Topics :EgyptEgypt capital CairoChinaChinese firmsconstruction firmsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story