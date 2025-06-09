Egypt's new capital city to be built, operated by Chinese construction firm

Egypt is getting a new capital — and China is building it. The China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), a state-owned Chinese firm, has signed an agreement to operate and maintain the central business district (CBD) of Egypt’s new administrative capital, according to the South China Morning Post. CSCEC is also the main contractor responsible for constructing the district.

Egypt is constructing a new administrative capital (NAC), located approximately 45 kilometres east of Cairo, to alleviate the congestion and pollution of the current capital. This ambitious project, part of Egypt’s Vision 2030, aims to house over six million people and serve as the country’s new political and administrative hub.

Spanning 700 square kilometres, the NAC includes a $3.8 billion CBD featuring 10 office towers, five residential skyscrapers, and four hotels. Its centrepiece is the 385.8-metre Iconic Tower, now the tallest building in Africa. The district will also include supporting infrastructure and smart city features. CSCEC’s newly expanded role will go beyond construction. Through a joint venture called Horizon Operations Management (Egypt) Co Ltd, the company will oversee services such as property management, utilities, public cleaning, security, green space maintenance, and environmental monitoring. This marks a shift toward the build-operate-maintain model that Chinese firms are increasingly adopting in infrastructure projects across Africa.

14 ministries already moved to Egypt’s NAC Egypt has already started moving government operations to the new city. As of May 2023, 14 ministries and other state bodies had relocated. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi inaugurated the NAC as the seat of government on 2 April 2024, shortly after the start of his third term. China’s role in the project also includes significant financing. Around 85 per cent of the CBD's funding comes from Chinese lenders, including a $2.2 billion loan from a consortium led by China Exim Bank. In addition, Egypt’s Arab Contractors Company and CSCEC have formed a joint venture to collaborate on further projects across the continent.

Capital city vs administrative capital A capital city typically serves as the centre of governance and is symbolic of national identity. It usually hosts the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, along with being a cultural or economic hub. An administrative capital, by contrast, is where the day-to-day functions of government are carried out, such as housing ministries, agencies, and civil services. In some countries, this is a separate city from the official or historical capital. South Africa, for instance, has three capitals: Pretoria (administrative), Cape Town (legislative), and Bloemfontein (judicial). Malaysia relocated its administrative capital from Kuala Lumpur to Putrajaya in the 1990s, while Kuala Lumpur remains the national capital.