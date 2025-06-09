Trump stumbles boarding Air Force One, social media cry 'Biden 2.0'

US President Donald Trump stumbled while walking up the stairs of Air Force One, and the internet is having a field day. A video of the moment has gone viral, drawing inevitable comparisons to former president Joe Biden’s past stumbles on the same steps.

The incident took place in New Jersey as Trump, accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was boarding the aircraft en route to Camp David. Both appeared to briefly lose their balance while climbing the stairs.

'Biden 2.0' trends on social media

Ironically, Trump has long mocked Joe Biden for similar public moments, often using them as political ammunition. But this time, it was Trump in the spotlight — and the internet didn’t hold back.

“When Biden did this it was wall to wall coverage for days on right wing media and set a narrative. What do you want to bet it won’t be mentioned now that Trump has done the same. Human beings trip, imagine that,” wrote one user on X. Another user posted, “Biden 2.0 here we go,” while a third chimed in, “It’s time again for his cognitive and neurological fitness tests.” “Lmao. Dude’s 80 why is he president? He's too damn old,” commented another. Trump on LA protests Earlier in the day, before the stumble caught the internet’s attention, Trump addressed reporters in Hagerstown, Maryland. He was asked whether he planned to invoke the Insurrection Act in response to ongoing protests in Los Angeles against immigration raids.