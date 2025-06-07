Home / World News / Musk's trans daughter mocks his feud with Trump: 'Love being proven right'

Musk's trans daughter mocks his feud with Trump: 'Love being proven right'

Elon Musk's transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, reacted to his public spat with Donald Trump, saying 'I love being proven right' in a social media post

Elon Musk, daughter
Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian Wilson appeared to take a jab at his feud with the US President.
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As tensions rise between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump, the tech billionaire’s estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has jumped into the online fray—relishing the very public spat between two of America’s most high-profile personalities.
 
Wilson, 21, who has been openly critical of her father in the past, appeared to enjoy the unfolding drama on social media. “I love being proven right,” she wrote in a recent post, reacting to the Musk-Trump fallout.
 
In a separate video clip circulating online, Wilson—who previously vowed to leave the US if Trump is re-elected—was seen declining to comment, only to break into laughter moments later. On Threads, she added a more cryptic remark, sharing a post set to Job Application by Chase Icon with the caption: “Such beauty in life.” 
 

Musk vs Trump: The fallout

 
The rift between Musk and Trump intensified after the SpaceX and Tesla chief criticised what he described as the US President’s “Big, Beautiful Bill”, calling it financially reckless.
 
"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk posted on X.
 
In response, Trump appeared unfazed, telling reporters he had long expected an attack from Musk. But Musk escalated the conflict further, invoking the controversial and unresolved Jeffrey Epstein files.
 
"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk said in a viral post.
 
He then followed it up with a warning: "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out." 
 

'Woke mind virus' and family fallout

 
Vivian Jenna Wilson, who legally transitioned on June 22, 2022, at a California court, has long been estranged from her billionaire father. In earlier court filings, she had made her position clear: "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form."
 
Musk, for his part, has publicly lamented the breakdown in their relationship. In an interview, he attributed their estrangement to what he calls a “woke mind virus.”
 
"I was tricked into doing this. I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead," he said, referencing gender-reassignment surgery. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Xi will restart rare earth supply, trade talks set for June 9: Donald Trump

Trump signs order to boost drone security ahead of World Cup, Olympics

Panama's president turns to higher power as protests grip nation for months

Harvard gains support from top US universities in Trump funding battle

Immigration authorities conduct raids across LA amid crowds of protesters

Topics :Elon MuskDonald TrumpBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story