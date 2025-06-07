Musk's trans daughter mocks his feud with Trump: 'Love being proven right'

As tensions rise between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump, the tech billionaire’s estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has jumped into the online fray—relishing the very public spat between two of America’s most high-profile personalities.

Wilson, 21, who has been openly critical of her father in the past, appeared to enjoy the unfolding drama on social media. “I love being proven right,” she wrote in a recent post, reacting to the Musk-Trump fallout.

ALSO READ: X users hooked to Musk vs Trump feud- could this be good for the platform? In a separate video clip circulating online, Wilson—who previously vowed to leave the US if Trump is re-elected—was seen declining to comment, only to break into laughter moments later. On Threads, she added a more cryptic remark, sharing a post set to Job Application by Chase Icon with the caption: “Such beauty in life.”

Musk vs Trump: The fallout The rift between Musk and Trump intensified after the SpaceX and Tesla chief criticised what he described as the US President’s “Big, Beautiful Bill”, calling it financially reckless. "I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk posted on X. In response, Trump appeared unfazed, telling reporters he had long expected an attack from Musk. But Musk escalated the conflict further, invoking the controversial and unresolved Jeffrey Epstein files.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk said in a viral post. ALSO READ: Musk vs Trump gets wild: Tax tantrums, Epstein shockers & meme wars erupt He then followed it up with a warning: "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out." 'Woke mind virus' and family fallout Vivian Jenna Wilson, who legally transitioned on June 22, 2022, at a California court, has long been estranged from her billionaire father. In earlier court filings, she had made her position clear: "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form."