Home / World News / Ex-Trump adviser Powell McCormick steps down from Meta board after 8 months

Ex-Trump adviser Powell McCormick steps down from Meta board after 8 months

Powell McCormick, who served as Trump's deputy national security adviser during his first term, is considering retaining an advisory role where she continues working with Meta's senior leadership team

Dina Powell McCormick is leaving Meta's board after eight months
Dina Powell McCormick is leaving Meta’s board after eight months | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Kurt Wagner
 
Dina Powell McCormick, a former top adviser to President Donald Trump, is stepping down from the board of Meta Platforms Inc. just eight months after she joined.  
Powell McCormick, who served as Trump’s deputy national security adviser during his first term, is considering retaining an advisory role where she continues working with Meta’s senior leadership team, according to a person familiar with the matter. That role would be broad-ranging but focused on investments and strategic counsel, said the person, who added that Meta isn’t expected to fill her board seat. 
 
Friday was her last day on the board, according to a regulatory filing. 
Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has made several changes to the company’s board over the past few years, including five new appointments within the last 12 months. In addition to enlisting Powell McCormick, Zuckerberg brought on Patrick Collison, who runs the financial technology company Stripe, and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, another Trump ally.
 
Powell McCormick also serves as president of global client services at BDT & MSD Partners, an investment firm. Last month, she attended a Trump dinner in Washington for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. Powell McCormick attended alongside her husband, Senator Dave McCormick, a Republican from Pennsylvania, according to the New York Times. 
 
When reached for comment, a Meta spokesperson pointed Bloomberg to the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mamdani revamps hiring after old antisemitic remarks prompt aide to quit

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife sentenced to 17 yrs in corruption case

Bangladesh's ex-PM Khaleda Zia's condition 'more stable' now, says doctor

Bangladesh unrest: Prothom Alo office vandalised over student leader death

Yale, US universities plan student loan options as Trump caps grad debt

Topics :Donald TrumpMark ZuckerbergFacebook

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story