Ex-Trump adviser Powell McCormick steps down from Meta board after 8 months

By Kurt Wagner

Dina Powell McCormick, a former top adviser to President Donald Trump, is stepping down from the board of Meta Platforms Inc. just eight months after she joined.

Powell McCormick, who served as Trump’s deputy national security adviser during his first term, is considering retaining an advisory role where she continues working with Meta’s senior leadership team, according to a person familiar with the matter. That role would be broad-ranging but focused on investments and strategic counsel, said the person, who added that Meta isn’t expected to fill her board seat.

Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has made several changes to the company’s board over the past few years, including five new appointments within the last 12 months. In addition to enlisting Powell McCormick, Zuckerberg brought on Patrick Collison, who runs the financial technology company Stripe, and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, another Trump ally. Friday was her last day on the board, according to a regulatory filing.