Exiled Iranian crown prince Pahlavi calls for strikes, plans his return

Protests across Iran have intensified as Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the country’s last monarch, issued a renewed call for mass mobilisation, nationwide strikes and the seizure of key public spaces, adding fresh momentum to one of the most sustained waves of unrest in recent years.

In a strongly worded statement shared on social media, Pahlavi praised demonstrators for returning to the streets despite threats from the Islamic Republic’s leadership. “With your courage and steadfastness, you have earned the admiration of the world,” he said, referring to protests held across multiple Iranian cities. He described the turnout as a “resounding response” to warnings issued by Iran’s top leadership, adding that the country’s rulers were now ruling from “hiding places” and feared public defiance.

Calling for an escalation, Pahlavi urged workers and employees in key economic sectors, including transportation, oil, gas and energy, to launch a nationwide strike aimed at cutting what he described as the regime’s “financial lifelines”. He said sustained street pressure combined with economic disruption would “bring the Islamic Republic and its worn-out and fragile repression apparatus to its knees”. ALSO READ: Dozens feared dead as largest anti-govt protests intensify in Iran The exiled leader also called on Iranians to return to the streets on January 10 and 11, asking them to gather from 6 pm with national flags, images and symbols. “Our goal is no longer merely to come to the streets; the goal is to prepare for seizing the centres of cities and holding them,” he said, urging protesters to move towards central areas from multiple routes and connect separate crowds.

In a notable appeal, Pahlavi addressed members of Iran’s security forces who have shown reluctance to crack down on demonstrators, urging them to “slow down and disrupt the repression machine even more” ahead of what he described as a decisive moment. He also signalled his intent to return to Iran in the event of a breakthrough. “I too am preparing to return to the homeland so that at the time of our national revolution’s victory, I can be beside you,” he said, adding that he believed “that day is very near”. Iranian authorities have responded to the protests with arrests, heavy security deployment and internet restrictions, seeking to curb coordination among demonstrators. While chants invoking Pahlavi have been heard at some rallies, analysts caution that the movement remains broad-based, driven primarily by economic distress, political repression and demands for systemic change, rather than a clear push for monarchical restoration.