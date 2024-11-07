Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Harris stepped up in difficult situation, led historic campaign: Joe Biden

What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire, she's been a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character, Biden said in a statement


As I've said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020: President Biden said (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
President Joe Biden on Wednesday applauded Vice President Kamala Harris for leading a historic campaign under extraordinary circumstances.

What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire. She's been a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character, Biden said in a statement.  Find special coverage on US Presidential Elections here

Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what's possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans, he said.

As I've said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020. It was the best decision I made. Her story represents the best of America's story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she'll continue writing that story, he said.

She will continue the fight with purpose, determination, and joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans. Above all, she will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she puts her stamp on America's future, Biden said.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

