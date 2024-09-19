Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hezbollah leader says device attack crossed 'red line,' fears of war mount

As usual, Nasrallah spoke by video from an undisclosed location. Hezbollah typically convenes a rally for supporters to watch his speeches on a big screen, but this time they did not

Hezbollah Chief
Hassan Nasrallah | Image: Shutterstock
AP Beirut
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:22 PM IST
The leader of Hezbollah on Thursday said this week's deadly attack on the Lebanon-based militant group's communications devices was a severe blow that crossed a red line.

Hassan Nasrallah said the group is investigating how the two-day attack, which killed more than 30, wounded thousands and was widely believed to be carried out by Israel.

Yes, we were subjected to a huge and severe blow, Nasrallah said. The enemy crossed all boundaries and red lines," he added.

Yes, we were subjected to a huge and severe blow, Nasrallah said. The enemy crossed all boundaries and red lines," he added.


First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

