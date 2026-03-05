India signs condolence book for Ayatollah Khamenei at Iranian Embassy

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri offered the Indian government's condolences on the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei while signing the condolence book at the Iranian embassy in New Delhi on Thursday.

The development marked New Delhi’s first official gesture following the death of the Iranian leader, who served as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran since 1989.

Khamenei, 86, was killed in a joint United States–Israel airstrike on February 28, an event that has pushed the entire West Asian region into conflict involving multiple countries.

PM Modi calls for an end to the conflict

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a resolution to the conflict. Speaking after discussions with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Thursday, Modi said the situation required restraint and urged an immediate halt to the fighting.