INWIT shareholders explore financing for potential take-private deal

The leading shareholders in INWIT ​are arranging the financing for a potential take-private deal of Italy's largest mobile telecom towers company, two people close to the matter said, amid a contractual dispute between the masts firm and its two main customers.

French private equity firm Ardian and investment ‌vehicle Oak Holdings 1, the latter ​backed by co-investors GIP, Vodafone and ​KKR, are exploring a bid to buy out minority shareholders in ​INWIT, the people said.

Ardian controls 32% of INWIT, while Oak Holdings controls 39%.

The investors are discussing the financing of the bid with banks, the people said, with one person adding that Abu Dhabi investment firm Mubadala ​is expected to take a stake in INWIT as part of the ‌plan.

The people cautioned that deliberations are still ongoing. Ardian, GIP, Vodafone, ​KKR and Mubadala declined to comment. GIP is part of US investment firm Blackrock . An INWIT spokesperson said the company did not have any information on the matter. INWIT, ‌which listed in Milan ​in 2015, has been the ‌subject of takeover speculation since a French media report in February that ‌infrastructure fund Ardian and investment group Brookfield were interested in taking the ​Italian company private. INWIT has since then become embroiled in a dispute with its two main customers, Telecom Italia (TIM) and Swisscom's ​Fastweb, both of which have initiated procedures to terminate their respective contracts with INWIT as part of efforts to renegotiate ‌them on more favourable terms.