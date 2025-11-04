Iran arrests journalists, researcher critical of govt; summons another

Iranian security forces arrested three critics of the government, summoned another and confiscated their electronic devices, media reported on Monday.

Iranian news outlets, including the private, pro-reform Shargh daily, said that security forces in separate operations raided the homes of journalist Parviz Sedaghat, 61, Mahsa Asadollahnejad, a sociologist, and Shirin Karimi, a translator.

The Shargh report said authorities confiscated electronic devices of Mohammad Maljou, a 53-year-old economist, and summoned him to appear before security officials. It said there was no information about Maljou after he willingly left his home to appear before the security body.

Reportedly, the four are Leftist critics of the Islamic Republic's theocratic system of government.