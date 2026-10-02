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Iran may be linked to FlyDubai copilot's attack attempt, says Trump

Trump said Iran may be linked to the FlyDubai copilot who allegedly tried to crash an Israel-bound plane

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US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)
AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 7:43 AM IST
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President Donald Trump said Iran may be linked to the FlyDubai copilot who tried to crash an Israel-bound plane.

The president was asked Thursday by reporters at the White House whether he had been briefed about any links between the pilot behind the attack and Tehran. He said, "We're working on it right now." "I would say the answer, based on what I'm hearing, is yes, but we're working on it right now," Trump said. He did not offer details.

Asked if the US would retaliate against Tehran if it was behind the attack, Trump said, "Oh they'll be hit, very hard, don't worry." "You just ask them," he added. "They know what happened. They'll be hit very hard.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpIranplane crashisraelflydubai

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First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 7:43 AM IST

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