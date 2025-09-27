Iran recalls envoys from France, Germany, UK ahead of UN nuclear sanctions

Iran on Saturday recalled its ambassadors to France, Germany and the United Kingdom ahead of United Nations sanctions over its nuclear programme being reimplemented.

The three nations had pushed forward what diplomats refer to as snapback sanctions on Iran over it not cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency and not holding direct talks with the United States.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported the move, saying the ambassadors would be recalled for consultations.

The sanctions are due to resume at 0000 GMT Sunday (8 pm Eastern Saturday).

The measure will again freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms deals with Tehran, and penalise any development of Iran's ballistic missile programme, among other measures.