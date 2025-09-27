Home / World News / Iran recalls envoys from France, Germany, UK ahead of UN nuclear sanctions

Iran recalls envoys from France, Germany, UK ahead of UN nuclear sanctions

The three nations had pushed forward what diplomats refer to as snapback sanctions on Iran over it not cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency and not holding direct talks with US

Iran, Iran flag
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported the move, saying the ambassadors would be recalled for consultations | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Iran on Saturday recalled its ambassadors to France, Germany and the United Kingdom ahead of United Nations sanctions over its nuclear programme being reimplemented.

The three nations had pushed forward what diplomats refer to as snapback sanctions on Iran over it not cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency and not holding direct talks with the United States.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported the move, saying the ambassadors would be recalled for consultations.

The sanctions are due to resume at 0000 GMT Sunday (8 pm Eastern Saturday).

The measure will again freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms deals with Tehran, and penalise any development of Iran's ballistic missile programme, among other measures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

South Korea has asked Trump to be 'peacemaker' with North Korea: FM Hyun

Elon Musk, Prince Andrew, Steve Bannon named in new Epstein documents

US preparing for potential drone strikes on drug targets in Venezuela

New Zealand breaks with partners, says won't recognise Palestinian state

Donald Trump asks US Supreme Court to limit birthright citizenship

Topics :IranIran nuclear agreementGermanyFranceUN sanctions

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story