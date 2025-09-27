Home / World News / New Zealand breaks with partners, says won't recognise Palestinian state

New Zealand breaks with partners, says won't recognise Palestinian state

New Zealand's surprise decision puts it at odds with a growing chorus of Western nations who formally recognised a Palestinian state in the lead-up to the UNGA meeting

Pro-Palestine protesters march in Auckland on Sept. 13
Pro-Palestine protesters march in Auckland on Sept. 13 | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sep 27 2025
By Carmeli Argana
 
New Zealand’s government said it won’t recognise a Palestinian state for now, an unexpected move that puts it out of step with traditional partners such as Australia, the UK and Canada. 
“With a war raging, Hamas remaining the de facto government of Gaza, and no clarity on next steps, too many questions remain about the future State of Palestine for it to be prudent for New Zealand to announce recognition at this time,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday. Still, New Zealand’s position remains “that it is a matter of when, not if we recognize the State of Palestine,” he said.
 
New Zealand’s surprise decision puts it at odds with a growing chorus of Western nations who formally recognised a Palestinian state in the lead-up to the UNGA meeting. Peters spoke just hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed those countries, saying the message it sent to Hamas was that “murdering Jews pays off.” 
 
France became the latest major nation to recognise the State of Palestine on Monday, following the UK, Canada and Australia.
 
Peters said New Zealand will maintain its current position of supporting a two-state solution and Palestinian self-determination.
 
“We will recognise a Palestinian state when the time is right,” he said. “What we are looking for now are real actions towards the full viability and legitimacy of the State of Palestine, rather than rhetoric in that direction.”
 
New Zealand’s main opposition Labour Party said the government’s refusal to recognise Palestine as a state is “an embarrassment” that “puts our country on the wrong side of history.”
 

New Zealand palestine UNGA Israel-Palestine UN General Assembly United Nations

Sep 27 2025

