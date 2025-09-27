New Zealand breaks with partners, says won't recognise Palestinian state

By Carmeli Argana

New Zealand’s government said it won’t recognise a Palestinian state for now, an unexpected move that puts it out of step with traditional partners such as Australia, the UK and Canada.

“With a war raging, Hamas remaining the de facto government of Gaza, and no clarity on next steps, too many questions remain about the future State of Palestine for it to be prudent for New Zealand to announce recognition at this time,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday. Still, New Zealand’s position remains “that it is a matter of when, not if we recognize the State of Palestine,” he said.

France became the latest major nation to recognise the State of Palestine on Monday, following the UK, Canada and Australia. Peters said New Zealand will maintain its current position of supporting a two-state solution and Palestinian self-determination. “We will recognise a Palestinian state when the time is right,” he said. “What we are looking for now are real actions towards the full viability and legitimacy of the State of Palestine, rather than rhetoric in that direction.” New Zealand’s surprise decision puts it at odds with a growing chorus of Western nations who formally recognised a Palestinian state in the lead-up to the UNGA meeting. Peters spoke just hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed those countries, saying the message it sent to Hamas was that “murdering Jews pays off.”