US preparing for potential drone strikes on drug targets in Venezuela

Such plans could mark an escalation after US military strikes destroyed at least three small boasts near the Venezuelan coast in recent weeks, likely killing all individuals on board

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump has argued that the boats were trafficking drugs destined for the US, but critics slam the attacks as an illegal abuse of power that amounts to extrajudicial killings (Photo:PTI)
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
By David Alire Garcia
 
The US is making plans for possible strikes on drug targets inside Venezuela, according to a report on Friday from NBC News that cited four unnamed sources familiar with the matter. 
The report disclosed that two US officials are among its sources, and said that the attacks, potentially involving drone strikes targeting traffickers and drug labs, could take place sometime in the next few weeks. It added that President Donald Trump has yet to sign off on any of the plans.
 
Such plans could mark an escalation after US military strikes destroyed at least three small boasts near the Venezuelan coast in recent weeks, likely killing all individuals on board. 
 
Trump has argued that the boats were trafficking drugs destined for the US, but critics slam the attacks as an illegal abuse of power that amounts to extrajudicial killings.
 
The US military declined to comment, according to the NBC report, while the White House reiterated its stance that it’s “not acceptable” that Venezuela is allegedly sending gang members and drugs to the US.

Topics :Donald TrumpUnited StatesUS governmentUS MilitaryVenezuelaDrug traffickingDonald Trump administration

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

