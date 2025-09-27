US preparing for potential drone strikes on drug targets in Venezuela

By David Alire Garcia

The US is making plans for possible strikes on drug targets inside Venezuela, according to a report on Friday from NBC News that cited four unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The report disclosed that two US officials are among its sources, and said that the attacks, potentially involving drone strikes targeting traffickers and drug labs, could take place sometime in the next few weeks. It added that President Donald Trump has yet to sign off on any of the plans.

ALSO READ: US military sank three Venezuela-linked drug-smuggling boats, says Trump Such plans could mark an escalation after US military strikes destroyed at least three small boasts near the Venezuelan coast in recent weeks, likely killing all individuals on board.