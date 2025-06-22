Iranian missile, drone strikes have forced evacuations of 8,000 Israelis

Since the start of Israel's military operations against Iran on June 13, more than 450 missiles and over 400 drones have been launched toward Israeli territory, according to figures released Saturday night by the Government Press Office.

Iran's attacks have killed 24 people and injured 1,272 others, including 14 in serious condition. The Israel Tax Authority has received 30,735 damage claims, with most--25,040--related to buildings, followed by 2,623 for vehicles and 3,006 for other property.

The Home Front Command has evacuated 8,190 civilians from their homes due to the ongoing threat.

Israel’s military on Saturday said it was preparing for a potentially prolonged conflict, after launching overnight strikes on an Iranian nuclear research facility and killing three senior Iranian commanders in targeted attacks.

The military confirmed the target was a centrifuge production site. Isfahan, a critical nuclear hub, had also been struck during the first 24 hours of the war, as part of Israel’s declared aim to dismantle Iran’s nuclear programme. The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed the latest attack.

ALSO READ: Netanyahu welcomes strikes on Iran, says US action will 'change history' The threat of a wider regional war also loomed. Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels warned they would resume attacks on US vessels and warships in the Red Sea if Washington formally joins Israel’s military campaign. The Houthis had suspended such attacks in May under a deal with the United States.

In a significant move, the US ambassador to Israel announced that the US has begun assisted departure flights—marking the first such evacuation effort from Israel since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led assault that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

Meanwhile in Iran, smoke was seen rising from a mountainous area near Isfahan. The province’s deputy governor for security affairs, Akbar Salehi, confirmed the Israeli strike damaged a nuclear facility but said there were no casualties.

In retaliation, Iran again launched drones and missiles at Israeli territory, though there were no immediate reports of significant damage.