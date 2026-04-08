Iraq welcomes ceasefire between US and Iran, calls for 'serious' dialogue

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq has "welcomed" the ceasefire announcement between the US and Iran and called for launching "serious" and "sustainable" dialogue tracks to enhance mutual trust.

"While the Ministry affirms its support for any regional and international efforts that contribute to containing crises and promoting dialogue and diplomacy, it stresses the importance of full commitment to the ceasefire and refraining from any practices or escalations that could bring tension back to the regional scene," according to a statement by the Ministry.

"The ministry also calls for building on this positive step by launching serious and sustainable dialogue tracks that address the root causes of the disputes and enhance mutual trust," it added.

The Iranian side has accepted US President Donald Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, as well as a pause in military operations. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted the Islamic Republic's response on X and said Iran would cease its military operations if it is was not attacked. "On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I express gratitude and appreciation for my dear brothers HE Prime Minister of Pakistan Sharif and HE Field Marshal Munir for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region. In response to the brotherly request of PM Sharif in his tweet, and considering the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations," Araghchi wrote.

US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable. In a post on Truth Social, Trump, said that ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal, while reiterating that US has achieved most of its military objectives. "Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.