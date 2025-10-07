Day 1 of Israel-Hamas meet on Gaza peace plan: Talks end on positive note

The first day of peace talks between Israel and Hamas ended on a 'positive' note, and US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan will likely be implemented to end the two-year-long conflict, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

During the meeting, which was held indirectly in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, a roadmap was drawn regarding how the talks would move forward.

Gaza peace talks: Key highlights

Focus of Day 1 talks: Discussions covered the proposed exchange of prisoners and captives, a potential ceasefire, and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Talks to continue: Negotiators are expected to meet again on Tuesday (local time) for further discussions.

Existing concerns: The Hamas delegation, comprising two negotiators who survived an Israeli assassination attempt last month, told mediators that Israel's ongoing bombing of Gaza is hindering progress in negotiations over the release of captives. Even as the talks were underway, an Israeli attack claimed the lives of 10 Palestinians in Gaza, including three people seeking humanitarian aid.

Two years of Israel-Gaza conflict

ALSO READ: Strong-armed by Trump, Netanyahu embraces Gaza deal as personal win The developments also come as the conflict marks its second anniversary on October 7. The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a surprise assault on southern Israel during a music festival, killing 1,139 people and taking about 200 others hostage.

Since then, Israeli forces have killed at least 67,160 Palestinians and wounded 169,679 in Gaza. Trump maintains pressure Trump continued to maintain pressure on Israel to secure an early peace deal and pushed for a quick exchange of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners. A move that will likely build “momentum” to implement other parts of his plan to end the Gaza war. According to the report, Trump said that “we have a really good chance of making a deal". Adding that he still has his own "red lines", Trump said, "But I think we’re doing very well. And I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important."