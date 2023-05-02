Israel launches fresh missile attack at military sites in Syria: Report

Israel launched a fresh missile attack at military sites in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo, according to the state-owned Syrian TV.

The Syrian air defences intercepted many of the missiles, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Syrian TV report.

The report added that several explosions were heard in Aleppo following the attack.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported several explosions heard in Aleppo after Israeli missiles hit the military sites.

It is not known yet if there were any casualties.

