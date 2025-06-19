Home / World News / 'Khamenei can no longer be allowed to exist': Israeli defence minister

'Khamenei can no longer be allowed to exist': Israeli defence minister

The threat comes after an Iranian missile attack hit Soroka hospital in southern Israel on Thursday, prompting both Katz and Netanyahu to issue statements; Iran has denied targeting the hospital

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah
Israel's Defence Minister's threat to Khamenei comes after an Iranian missile attack hit Soroka hospital in southern Israel.(Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid the widening conflict between the two West Asian powers, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said that Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “can no longer be allowed to exist”, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP).
 
Katz's threat comes after an Iranian missile attack hit Soroka hospital in southern Israel.
 
"Khamenei openly declares that he wants Israel destroyed – he personally gives the order to fire on hospitals. He considers the destruction of the state of Israel to be a goal. Such a man can no longer be allowed to exist," Katz was reported as saying.
 
The Iranian missile strikes occurred as the conflict in West Asia entered its seventh day. The targets included Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Holon, leaving at least 240 people injured, news agency Associated Press reported.
 
Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said that Iran would pay a heavy price for the strike on the hospital.
 
"This morning, Iran's terrorist dictators fired missiles at Soroka Hospital... and at civilians in the centre of the country. We will make the tyrants in Tehran pay a heavy price," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

Iran says it did not order hospital strike

 
Iran has denied carrying out a direct strike on the hospital, asserting that its intended targets were specific military and intelligence facilities in Tel Aviv. According to a statement, these included the Israeli Army’s Central Command Headquarters for Communications, Control and Intelligence, as well as the primary building for military intelligence and operations situated within the Gav-Yam Technology Park.
 
"Since these targets are located next to the Soroka Military Hospital, the hospital was affected by the blast wave but sustained no significant damage," the Iranian embassy in India posted on X.

US preparing for a possible strike: Report

 
Amid escalating hostilities, the United States is reportedly preparing for a possible strike on Iran in the coming days. According to a Bloomberg report, Washington is preparing the necessary infrastructure for a potential direct conflict with Tehran.
 
The report, citing sources, noted that the situation is still evolving and could change. While some officials have suggested a strike might occur over the weekend, others mentioned that federal agency leaders have begun making preparations for a possible attack.
 
The report surfaced hours after US President Donald Trump said that his patience with Iran had ended and that he "may or may not" carry out a strike. Speaking at the White House, Trump said, "There’s a big difference between now and a week ago. Nobody knows what I’m going to do."
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pak Army chief's lunch with Trump at White House: What was discussed?

Who is Zohran Mamdani, Indian-origin assemblyman running for NYC mayor?

World's first dual-frequency radar satellite NISAR to launch from India

Iran fires missile barrage at Israel; one of the largest hospitals impacted

Eat at your desk, pay a fine: Odd rules at China firm draw outrage online

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictAyatollah Ali KhameneiIranBS Web Reportsisrael

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story