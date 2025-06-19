Pak Army chief's lunch with Trump at White House: What was discussed?

Pakistan's Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday became the country's first serving chief of army staff to be hosted by a US president in the White House. The luncheon-level engagement was described by Pakistan Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as “cordial” and "unprecedented" for a military officer who holds no political portfolio.

Here's what the Pakistan Army's media wing said about the discussions that took place during the meeting. 'Counterterrorism' at the top of agenda According to the ISPR read-out, Trump and Munir leaders “reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration in the field of counterterrorism”. Munir conveyed Islamabad’s gratitude for what he called Trump’s “constructive and result-oriented role in helping broker a ceasefire" between India and Pakistan. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Trump said he had invited Munir to “thank him for not going into the war [with India]". He added, “These two very smart people decided not to keep going with a war that could have been a nuclear war. Pakistan and India are two big nuclear powers.”

The US President also noted that Munir “was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistan side”, and reiterated that Washington is working on a trade deal involving both South Asian neighbours. ALSO READ: 'I hope food was good': Tharoor dishes out sarcasm on Trump-Munir lunch When asked whether the discussion touched on the current Iran-Israel conflict, Trump said, “They [Pakistan] know Iran very well, better than most, and they are not happy about anything... He [Munir] agreed with me.” Crypto collaboration Cryptocurrency was also among the subjects reportedly discussed at the meeting. “Discussions also encompassed avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation in multiple domains, including trade, economic development, mines and minerals, artificial intelligence, energy, cryptocurrency, and emerging technologies,” the ISPR stated.

Notably, the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) signed a letter of intent with World Liberty Financial (WLF), a decentralised-finance venture in which Trump and his affiliates hold a 60 per cent stake, the Dawn reported in April. A Finance Ministry statement said the partnership aims to “accelerate blockchain innovation, stable-coin adoption and decentralised-finance integration across Pakistan”. Economic and technology ties Beyond security, the leaders explored a wide economic docket that ranged from minerals and energy to artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. “President Trump expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests,” the ISPR said.