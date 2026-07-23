JPMorgan plans 1,000 India GCC hires despite AI-driven workforce cuts

JPMorgan Chase (JPMC) is planning to hire around 1,000 technology professionals for its India global capability centre (GCC), Moneycontrol reported on Thursday. The move highlights the continued demand for specialised engineering talent even as the bank has said that artificial intelligence (AI) has cut staffing requirements by up to 40 per cent in some parts of its business.

JPMC said the hiring will focus on technology roles across cloud architecture, cybersecurity and AI data pipelines. It added that candidates will undergo HackerRank-based assessments testing coding, data structures, algorithms and system architecture, the Moneycontrol report said.

The US-headquartered investment bank operates in five cities in India, with primary hubs in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, with a workforce of around 55,000 employees. It also operates in Noida and GIFT City in Gandhinagar.

JP Morgan’s latest development is in line with the bank’s recent commitment to build Asia's largest two-million-square-foot GCC in Mumbai by 2029. The GCC is expected to generate 30,000 jobs , while the building can accommodate up to 12,000 employees, Business Standard had reported earlier. India's expanding GCC ecosystem India has emerged as the world's largest hub for retail and consumer global capability centres, hosting 180 GCCs and employing around 272,300 professionals, a recent report by TeamLease Digital had stated It said India's retail GCC ecosystem is 34 per cent larger than the next five global peer markets combined, with multinational companies increasingly using their India centres for technology platforms, AI, product engineering, digital commerce, supply chain transformation and data-led operations rather than traditional back-office functions.