Kamala Harris slams Biden's second-term bid as 'recklessness' in new memoir

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has made her strongest criticism yet of Joe Biden, calling his decision to run for a second term as US president “recklessness". The remark is featured in her new memoir 107 Days, excerpts of which were published by The Atlantic on Wednesday.

“‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.’ We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotised,” Harris writes. “Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness.”

Harris said that as Vice President, she was in the “worst position” to tell Biden not to run. “I knew it would come off to him as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run,” she recalled. “He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty.”

The memoir also highlights moments when Harris felt sidelined by Biden’s team or denied credit for her work. She noted that despite securing billions in private investment for Latin American countries to reduce migration, Republicans branded her the “border czar” — a label that hurt her image during her campaign. ALSO READ: Kamala Harris says she will not run for California governor in 2026 “No one in the White House communications team helped me push back or showcase my progress,” Harris wrote. Biden’s age and debate struggles The former Vice President said Biden’s decision to run again “should have been more than a personal decision".

“The stakes were simply too high,” she wrote. “This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition," she said. Harris dismissed claims of a cover-up around Biden’s age but admitted his 81 years showed in “physical and verbal stumbles”. She described him as “a smart guy with long experience and deep conviction” but added, “At 81, Joe got tired". Biden eventually quit the 2024 race after a poor debate against Donald Trump, which intensified doubts about his age and ability to serve. Trump went on to win the election, defeating Harris.

Moments of disappointment Harris recounted watching Biden’s televised address during a hurricane crisis in Texas in July 2024. She said it was “a good speech” but her staff pointed out that she was mentioned only near the end. Her reflections add to the tensions often rumoured between Biden and Harris. The two had run against each other in 2020 before Biden picked her as his running mate. Launch of 107 Days The book’s title refers to the length of Harris’s failed presidential campaign. It will be published in full later this month, with The Atlantic having already released a 3,000-word excerpt.