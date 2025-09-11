Home / World News / Kamala Harris slams Biden's second-term bid as 'recklessness' in new memoir

Kamala Harris slams Biden's second-term bid as 'recklessness' in new memoir

Kamala Harris, in her memoir '107 Days', brands Joe Biden's 2024 reelection bid as 'recklessness', while recalling moments of being sidelined and frustrations with White House support

Joe Biden, Biden, Kamala Harris
Former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has made her strongest criticism yet of Joe Biden, calling his decision to run for a second term as US president “recklessness". The remark is featured in her new memoir 107 Days, excerpts of which were published by The Atlantic on Wednesday.
 
“‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.’ We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotised,” Harris writes. “Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness.”
 
Harris said that as Vice President, she was in the “worst position” to tell Biden not to run. “I knew it would come off to him as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run,” she recalled. “He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty.”
 
The memoir also highlights moments when Harris felt sidelined by Biden’s team or denied credit for her work. She noted that despite securing billions in private investment for Latin American countries to reduce migration, Republicans branded her the “border czar” — a label that hurt her image during her campaign.
 
“No one in the White House communications team helped me push back or showcase my progress,” Harris wrote.   
 

Biden’s age and debate struggles

 
The former Vice President said Biden’s decision to run again “should have been more than a personal decision".
 
“The stakes were simply too high,” she wrote. “This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition," she said.
 
Harris dismissed claims of a cover-up around Biden’s age but admitted his 81 years showed in “physical and verbal stumbles”. She described him as “a smart guy with long experience and deep conviction” but added, “At 81, Joe got tired".
 
Biden eventually quit the 2024 race after a poor debate against Donald Trump, which intensified doubts about his age and ability to serve. Trump went on to win the election, defeating Harris.
 

Moments of disappointment

 
Harris recounted watching Biden’s televised address during a hurricane crisis in Texas in July 2024. She said it was “a good speech” but her staff pointed out that she was mentioned only near the end.
 
Her reflections add to the tensions often rumoured between Biden and Harris. The two had run against each other in 2020 before Biden picked her as his running mate.
 

Launch of 107 Days

 
The book’s title refers to the length of Harris’s failed presidential campaign. It will be published in full later this month, with The Atlantic having already released a 3,000-word excerpt.
 
Harris has also announced a 15-city international book tour across the US, Canada, and the UK. “Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days,” she said in an earlier announcement. “I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward.”
 
107 Days is Harris’s third book, following her 2019 memoir The Truths We Hold and her children’s book Superheroes Are Everywhere.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ex-FBI officials sue Kash Patel, allege he fired agents who probed Trump

Firms may hesitate to invest in US without visa reforms: S Korean President

Charlie Kirk energised conservative youth, paving way for Trump's rise

Gen-Z protesters across Asia challenge old guard, demand lasting reform

Some US federal research funding to be restored after freeze, says Harvard

Topics :Kamala HarrisJoe BidenDonald TrumpUnited StatesUS presidential electionBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story