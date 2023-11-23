More than 13,000 died in Gaza, say officials as detailed count resumes

The director of the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza says it has resumed its detailed count of casualties from the Israel-Hamas war, and has documented more than 13,000 deaths.



Medhat Abbas confirmed the resumption to The Associated Press on Thursday.



The Health Ministry had stopped updating its figures on Nov. 11 after the breakdown of access and communication in northern Gaza, where Israeli ground troops are battling Palestinian militants.



The latest count is based on updated figures from hospitals in the south and Nov 11 figures from the northern hospitals. The real toll is likely higher.



The Health Ministry says another 6,000 people have been reported missing, and are feared buried under the rubble.



An agreement for a four-day cease-fire in Gaza and the release of dozens of Hamas-held hostages and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel appeared to have hit a last-minute snag when a senior Israeli official said it would not take effect until Friday, a day later than originally announced.



The diplomatic breakthrough promised some relief for the over 1.7 million Palestinians who have fled their homes under weeks of Israeli bombardment, as well as families in Israel fearful for the fate of their loved ones captured during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war.



Israel's national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, announced the delay late Wednesday, without providing a reason. Israeli media reported that some final details were still being worked out.



The Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, which played a key role in mediating with Hamas, said early Thursday that a new time for the agreement to go into force would be announced in the coming hours. It was originally set to begin at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) Thursday. The US and Egypt also helped negotiate the deal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel