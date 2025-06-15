Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Neuralink device Blindsight helps monkey see something that's not there

Neuralink device Blindsight helps monkey see something that's not there

The device, called Blindsight, stimulated areas of a monkey's brain associated with vision, Neuralink engineer Joseph O'Doherty said Friday at a conference

Neuralink

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Ike Swetlitz
 
Elon Musk’s Neuralink Corp. used a brain implant to enable a monkey to see something that wasn’t physically there, according to an engineer, as it moves toward its goal of helping blind people see. 
The device, called Blindsight, stimulated areas of a monkey’s brain associated with vision, Neuralink engineer Joseph O’Doherty said Friday at a conference. At least two-thirds of the time, the monkey moved its eyes toward something researchers were trying to trick the brain into visualizing.
 
The results were the first Neuralink has publicized about tests of Blindsight, a brain chip that mimics the function of an eye. This is a closely watched frontier for brain device development, a scientific field that’s testing the boundaries of how technology can be used to potentially treat intractable conditions. 
 
 
As with all animal studies, it’s an open question how the results would apply to humans. The device isn’t approved for human use in the US.

Also Read

PremiumKrish Ramineni

Fireflies hits $1 bn valuation, adds real-time search with Perplexity

PS Plus Extra and Premium game catalogue for June (Image: Sony)

Sony announces PlayStation Plus game catalogue for June: Check list here

Ali Ghodsi, Databricks CEO, Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase CEO

India's digital infrastructure development 'game-changer': Databricks CEO

artificial intelligence machine learning

Deloitte launches agentic AI centre with hubs in India, Singapore, Malaysia

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

India's AI market to triple, reach $17 billion by 2027: BCG report

 
The short-term goal of Blindsight is to help people see, and the long-term goal is to facilitate superhuman vision — like in infrared — Musk has said. The company has been testing Blindsight in monkeys for the past few years and is hoping to test it in a human this year, the billionaire said in March.
 
On the sidelines of the conference, O’Doherty declined to comment further about Neuralink’s work.
 
Neuralink is also implanting devices in people who are paralyzed that allow them to communicate directly with computers, one of several companies in the growing technological field. 
 
Five people have received Neuralink implants so far, Musk has said. Three were implanted in 2024 and two in 2025, according to O’Doherty’s presentation at the Neural Interfaces conference. In some cases, patients are using their Neuralink device for about 60 hours a week. 
 
In the future, brain devices using similar technology could allow paralyzed people to move or walk, Musk has said. O’Doherty co-authored a poster with academic researchers, which was presented at the conference, describing an experiment that used the Neuralink implant to stimulate the spinal cord of a monkey, causing its muscles to move. Other researchers have been working on spinal cord stimulation to restore muscle movement for several years.
 
Musk’s medical aspirations are a stepping stone toward the goal of increasing the speed of human communication for everyone, allowing people to “mitigate the risk of digital super-intelligence,” Musk said in 2024. He’s also building artificial intelligence through his company xAI Corp.
 
Eventually, the company wants the Blindsight system to include a pair of glasses to help make the chip work, O’Doherty said in his talk.
 
Testing in monkeys has advantages. The visual cortex in a monkey is closer to the surface of the brain than in a human, making it easier to access, O’Doherty said in the presentation. Neuralink could use its surgical robot to insert its implant into the deeper regions in a person’s brain, he added. 
Decoding the device

 

Neuralink used a brain chip called Blindsight

 

This device helps blind people see

 

Monkeys used because their visual brain areas are easier to reach

 

Human trials may start soon

 

This device also helps paralysed people move

 

More From This Section

Premiumartificial intelligence, AI, COMPANIES

AI experts divided over Apple's research on large reasoning model accuracy

Scale CEO and co-founder Alexandr Wang

Meet Alexandr Wang, Meta $15 billion bet to catch up in global AI race

Happy Father's Day 2024

Happy Father's Day 2025: How to send & download stickers, GIFs on WhatsApp?

ChatGPT

AI chatbots' answers fuel conspiracies, alter beliefs in disturbing ways

Premiumtechnology

Nearly 66% senior citizens find technology 'confusing', shows study

Topics : Elon Musk Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon