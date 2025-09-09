Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 12:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media

After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media

Three days ago, the Nepal government had ordered to ban 26 social media sites, including Facebook and X' over their failure to register with the Nepal government

Nepal Protest

Protestors clash with the riot police outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nepal government on Monday announced that it has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites amid violent protests by youths that left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

Nepal Minister for Communication, Information and Broadcasting Prithvi Subba Gurung announced that the government has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites following an emergency meeting of the Cabinet.

Gurung said the Ministry of Information has ordered the concerned agencies to start the process of resuming the social media sites as per the demands of the Gen Z', which spearheaded a massive protest in front of the Parliament in the heart of Kathmandu.

 

Three days ago, the Nepal government had ordered to ban 26 social media sites, including Facebook and X' over their failure to register with the Nepal government.

The minister also requested the protesting 'Gen Z' group to withdraw their protest programme.

The demonstration on Monday turned violent when some protesters entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse crowds, eyewitnesses said.

Meanwhile, social media sites such as Facebook, X' and WhatsApp have come back into operation from Monday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World News Nepal Social Media Protest

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 12:48 AM IST

