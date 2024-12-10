Netanyahu takes to witness stand for first time in alleged corruption trial

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

He denies wrongdoing, saying the charges are a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media and a biased legal system that is out to topple his lengthy rule

It is the first time an Israeli prime minister will take the stand as a criminal defendant. | File Photo: PTI
AP Tel Aviv
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 3:45 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday took the stand for the first time in his trial for alleged corruption, setting off what will be weeks of testimony.

Netanyahu said hello to the judges. One judge told him he had the same privileges as other witnesses and could sit or stand as he chose.

Netanyahu will answer during his appearances to charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases. He is accused of promoting advantageous regulation for media moguls in exchange for favourable coverage of himself and his family. He is also accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars' worth of cigars and champagne from a billionaire Hollywood producer in exchange for assisting him with personal and business interests.

He denies wrongdoing, saying the charges are a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media and a biased legal system that is out to topple his lengthy rule.

The trial will be an inconvenient legal spectacle for the Israeli leader at a time that he is still fighting a war in Gaza with no end in sight and as he faces with an international arrest warrant over Israel's conduct during that conflict.

It is the first time an Israeli prime minister will take the stand as a criminal defendant, an embarrassing milestone for a leader who has tried to cultivate an image as a sophisticated and respected statesman.

Netanyahu arrived at the packed courtroom ahead of his testimony, appearing at ease and shaking hands with members of his Likud party who were in attendance. Before taking the stand, Netanyahu's lawyer laid out the defense's case, and attempted to poke holes in the indictment.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

