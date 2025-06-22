Netanyahu welcomes strikes on Iran, says US action will 'change history'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump's decision to attack in a video message directed to the American president.

Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities, with the awesome and righteous might of the United States, will change history, he said.

Netanyahu said the US has done what no other country on earth could do.

The strikes, which came after days of deliberation but ahead of Trump’s self-imposed two-week deadline, mark a major escalation in the conflict as the US formally joins Israel’s military campaign against Iran.

In a brief televised address from the Oval Office, Trump said: “The strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally destroyed.”

He warned Tehran that the path forward held “either peace or tragedy,” and cautioned that many more targets remain on the US military’s radar. “If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill,” he added.

According to CBS News, the US informed Iran via diplomatic channels that no further strikes were planned and that the US does not seek regime change.

Trump confirmed that the targeted sites included Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. Speaking to Fox News, he said six bunker-buster bombs were used against the heavily fortified Fordow facility, while 30 Tomahawk missiles struck other nuclear sites.