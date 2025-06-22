Home / World News / Netanyahu welcomes strikes on Iran, says US action will 'change history'

Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities, with the awesome and righteous might of the United States, will change history, Netanyahu said

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the US has done what no other country on earth could do (Photo: PTI)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump's decision to attack in a video message directed to the American president.

Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities, with the awesome and righteous might of the United States, will change history, he said.

Netanyahu said the US has done what no other country on earth could do.

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that US forces had carried out a “very successful attack” on three of Iran’s major nuclear sites, declaring that Tehran’s nuclear programme had been “completely and totally obliterated.” 
 
The strikes, which came after days of deliberation but ahead of Trump’s self-imposed two-week deadline, mark a major escalation in the conflict as the US formally joins Israel’s military campaign against Iran.
 
In a brief televised address from the Oval Office, Trump said: “The strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally destroyed.”
 
He warned Tehran that the path forward held “either peace or tragedy,” and cautioned that many more targets remain on the US military’s radar. “If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill,” he added. 
  According to CBS News, the US informed Iran via diplomatic channels that no further strikes were planned and that the US does not seek regime change.
 
Trump confirmed that the targeted sites included Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. Speaking to Fox News, he said six bunker-buster bombs were used against the heavily fortified Fordow facility, while 30 Tomahawk missiles struck other nuclear sites.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

