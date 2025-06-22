Israel targets Iranian F-5 fighter jets at Dezful, releases strike footage

Israel says it hit the aircraft at Iran's Dezful airport. The F-5s are part of Iran's aging fleet of fighter jets from the era of the shah. Israel released black-and-white footage showing one of the aircraft being destroyed.
Israel previously hit F-14 Tomcats flown by the Iranian military in the war. However, it isn't clear if these aircraft were airworthy as many have been grounded over the years due to a lack of parts.
Israel also said it struck other sites, including around Isfahan's airport. Iran has not acknowledged losses of aircraft or other materiel in the war so far.
Meanwhile, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it launched 40 missiles, including its Khorramshahr-4, during the attack on Israel on Sunday morning. Iran has said the Khorramshahr-4 can carry multiple warheads.
