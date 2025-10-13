'Cyrus the Great is alive': Why Israelis see Trump as Persia's ancient king

The peace plan in Gaza has begun, with Hamas releasing all 20 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross on Monday, marking the first release under a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict. US President Donald Trump is being widely credited for brokering the ceasefire, especially in Israel and the US.

In Israel, banners have appeared showing President Trump alongside the caption: “Cyrus the Great is alive”.

Who was Cyrus the Great?

Cyrus the Great founded the Achaemenid Persian Empire, which existed from 550 BCE to 330 BCE. Under his leadership and that of his successors, the empire expanded across a vast region, including modern-day Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Egypt and Central Asia.

ALSO READ: Hamas hands over all 20 hostages to Red Cross under Gaza ceasefire pact A major moment in Cyrus’ rule was the capture of Babylon in 539 BCE. Babylon’s king, Nabonidus, faced internal dissatisfaction due to unpopular religious reforms and his long absences from the city. Cyrus’ conquest marked the beginning of a new approach to governance in the region, The Conversation reported. A humane approach to rule One of Cyrus’ most famous acts was the release of Babylonian captives, including Jews who had been exiled decades earlier. In 587 BCE, Nebuchadnezzar II of Babylon destroyed Jerusalem and deported thousands of Jews. Nearly 50 years later, Cyrus allowed many of them to return to Judah.

The biblical book of Ezra records this decree, presenting Cyrus as having been chosen by God to rebuild the temple in Jerusalem. The Old Testament book of Isaiah similarly praises him as a liberator of the Jewish people. Though not Jewish himself, he likely followed Zoroastrianism, Cyrus earned a lasting place in Jewish history. The “Cyrus Cylinder”, an ancient clay tablet from Babylon, describes his takeover of the city as peaceful and mentions the return of exiles. Today, a replica of the tablet is displayed at the UN headquarters in New York, and it is often cited as an early example of human rights advocacy, The Conversation reported.