'Cyrus the Great is alive': Why Israelis see Trump as Persia's ancient king

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 3:44 PM IST
The peace plan in Gaza has begun, with Hamas releasing all 20 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross on Monday, marking the first release under a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict. US President Donald Trump is being widely credited for brokering the ceasefire, especially in Israel and the US.
In Israel, banners have appeared showing President Trump alongside the caption: “Cyrus the Great is alive”.
Who was Cyrus the Great?
Cyrus the Great founded the Achaemenid Persian Empire, which existed from 550 BCE to 330 BCE. Under his leadership and that of his successors, the empire expanded across a vast region, including modern-day Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Egypt and Central Asia.
A major moment in Cyrus’ rule was the capture of Babylon in 539 BCE. Babylon’s king, Nabonidus, faced internal dissatisfaction due to unpopular religious reforms and his long absences from the city. Cyrus’ conquest marked the beginning of a new approach to governance in the region, The Conversation reported.
One of Cyrus’ most famous acts was the release of Babylonian captives, including Jews who had been exiled decades earlier. In 587 BCE, Nebuchadnezzar II of Babylon destroyed Jerusalem and deported thousands of Jews. Nearly 50 years later, Cyrus allowed many of them to return to Judah.
The biblical book of Ezra records this decree, presenting Cyrus as having been chosen by God to rebuild the temple in Jerusalem. The Old Testament book of Isaiah similarly praises him as a liberator of the Jewish people. Though not Jewish himself, he likely followed Zoroastrianism, Cyrus earned a lasting place in Jewish history.
The “Cyrus Cylinder”, an ancient clay tablet from Babylon, describes his takeover of the city as peaceful and mentions the return of exiles. Today, a replica of the tablet is displayed at the UN headquarters in New York, and it is often cited as an early example of human rights advocacy, The Conversation reported.
Greek historian Xenophon also described Cyrus as a ruler who cared deeply for his subjects, likening him to a father figure. His reputation for fairness was recognised both during his lifetime and in later centuries.
Cyrus was also a skilled military strategist. Around 546 BCE, he conquered Lydia (modern southwest Turkey), whose wealthy king Croesus was initially sentenced to death. According to the historian Herodotus, Croesus was spared and later became an advisor to Cyrus.
Beyond warfare, Cyrus initiated large construction projects, including the palace complex at Pasargadae in southern Iran. His tomb, still standing today, serves as a symbol of Persian identity and pride.
