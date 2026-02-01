OPEC+ set to ratify March output pause as Iran risks lift oil prices higher

OPEC+ is on track to ratify its plans to pause production increases in March, delegates said ahead of the group’s online meeting on Sunday.

Key members led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed back in November to halt a rapid revival of output during the first quarter, citing a seasonal slowdown in oil consumption.

The alliance has reaffirmed the policy at monthly gatherings, and three delegates said on Sunday they expect it will confirm the pause for March, repeating views expressed last week. They added that they don’t expect to discuss plans beyond the first quarter.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners are staying the course even as the prospect of US action against OPEC member Iran sends oil prices jumping. Brent futures hit a four-month high of $71.89 a barrel last week after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran to make a nuclear deal or face military strikes.