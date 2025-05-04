Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / OPEC+ plans to further speed up crude oil output hikes despite weak demand

OPEC+ plans to further speed up crude oil output hikes despite weak demand

OPEC+ shocked the oil market in April by agreeing a faster-than-expected unwinding of cuts despite weak prices and demand

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

In December, OPEC+ agreed to gradually phase out the 2.2 million bpd voluntary part of total cuts by the end of September of 2026 but agreed to accelerate this process in April.

Reuters LONDON/MOSCOW
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OPEC+ plans to further accelerate oil output hikes and could unwind its 2.2 million barrels per day of voluntary cuts by the end of October if members do not improve compliance with their production quotas, four sources from the group said.

OPEC+ shocked the oil market in April by agreeing a faster-than-expected unwinding of cuts despite weak prices and demand. The move was designed by OPEC+ leader Saudi Arabia to punish some members for poor quota compliance, sources have said.

The group, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, agreed another big output hike for June on Saturday, taking the total it plans to release in April, May and June to nearly 1 million bpd.

 

OPEC+ will maintain the trend and will likely agree in June to release another 411,000 bpd in July, the four OPEC+ sources briefed on the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

OPEC, the Saudi government's communications office, and the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Also Read

Oil field

Opec+ agrees to accelerate oil output hike for June despite weak demand

The outcome was surprising. India was not supposed to overtake China for another few years. Earlier this month, two of the three leading global energy forecasters, whose reports are closely watched by traders, producers and investors, predicted that

IEA cuts 2025 oil demand forecast amid trade tensions, economic uncertainty

opec

Oil prices plunge 6% after Trump tariffs, OPEC+ speeds up output hikes

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Opec+ likely to proceed with planned May oil output hike amid steady prices

opec

Opec+ issues new plan for oil cuts to compensate for overproduction

The group will likely approve accelerated hikes for August, September and October, with the idea of unwinding the remainder of a big portion of voluntary cuts if Iraq, Kazakhstan and other laggards do not improve compliance and deliver compensation cuts, the sources said. 

If compliance does not improve, the voluntary cuts will be unwound by November, one of the sources said, referring to the 2.2 million bpd portion of OPEC+'s voluntary cuts by eight members.

OPEC+ is still cutting output by almost 5 million bpd and many of the cuts are due to remain in place until the end of 2026.

In December, OPEC+ agreed to gradually phase out the 2.2 million bpd voluntary part of total cuts by the end of September of 2026 but agreed to accelerate this process in April.

Oil prices fell to a four-year low in April below $60 per barrel on accelerated OPEC+ hikes and as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs raised concerns about a global slowdown.

"The market will take this news negatively, as long as crude exports do not suggest an improved compliance within OPEC+," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Reuters reported this week that Saudi officials have briefed allies and industry officials that they are unwilling to prop up oil markets with further supply cuts.

Kazakhstan defied OPEC+ this month when its energy minister said he will prioritise national interests over those of the OPEC+ group when deciding on oil production levels. Kazakhstan's April oil output exceeded its OPEC+ quota despite a 3% fall.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gold

Gold price down ₹10 to ₹95,500, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹97,900

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate, jewellery

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹95,720, silver price down ₹100 at ₹97,900

Gold Bar

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,900, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹99,900

PremiumGold

Akshaya Tritiya: Mumbai witness gold rush as Delhi markets go quiet

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate, jewellery

Gold rally to dent India's jewellery purchases, boost investment: WGC

Topics : OPEC Crude Oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Playing 11KKR vs RR Pitch ReportPBKS vs LSG Playing 11PBKS vs LSG Pitch ReportSBI Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon