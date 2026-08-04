'Careless': OpenAI hits back after Apple's lawsuit on trade secrets theft

OpenAI called Apple's request for a preliminary injunction "based on false information" and "completely unnecessary."

OpenAI also disputed Apple's account of its interactions before the lawsuit. It said Apple had claimed it contacted the company in February but later acknowledged that its outside lawyers had emailed the wrong person after confusing two Asian last names.

It also said, “Apple also claimed they had a discussion with our General Counsel, which they now concede never happened. But they again hide the fact that they never raised the specific allegations in this lawsuit at that time, and that they in fact told us that they were “resolving any issues”.

According to OpenAI, Apple then remained silent for five months before filing the lawsuit.