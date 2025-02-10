Over 1,000 arrested in Bangladesh after vandalism at Sheikh Hasina's house

Bangladesh's security forces arrested 1,308 people under Operation Devil Hunt, launched overnight amid nationwide vandalism as unrest gripped the country for the past four days, with the interim government vowing to continue the crackdown until all devils were uprooted.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus-led interim government ordered "Operation Devil Hunt" on Saturday after student activists were injured during vandalism at the house of an Awami League leader on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Major media outlets including the Daily Star said on Sunday that joint forces comprising army troops, police and their specialised units arrested 274 people majorly in metropolitan cities and others in different parts of the country in the 24 hours since the operation was launched.

The operation will target those who are desperate to destabilise the country . . . it will continue until all devils are rooted out," Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said.

According to mainstream media reports, 81 activists of the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League were arrested from Gazipur on the outskirts of Dhaka, where the clash erupted and prompted authorities to order Operation Devil Hunt.

On Friday night, at least 14 individuals, all belonging to the mobs out to vandalise and destroy all signs of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party, were injured as they came under attack in Gazipur city's Dakshinkhan area. The violence occurred during the attack on the residence of former Liberation War Affairs Minister Mozammel Haque.

Haque is one of many of the senior ministers and Awami League leaders who are on the run at home and abroad since the ouster of Hasina's government in a mass uprising led by the students' platform while many were arrested.

Hasina and most of her senior colleagues in the government were charged under numerous charges including the commission of crimes against humanity by brutal crackdown to tame the July mass uprising that eventually toppled her government on August 5, 2024.

Hasina, 77, fled Bangladesh and has been living in India since then.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Advisor Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that Operation Devil Hunt will be targeting those who seek to destabilise the country, stressing that the crackdown would continue until the devils are brought to book.

Asked about the goals of the operation, Jahangir said, "What does devil' mean? It refers to evil forces. This operation is aimed at those who try to destabilise the country, break the law, engage in criminal activities, and commit acts of terrorism." Jahangir, a former military officer, said that those involved in recent attacks on students in Gazipur would be brought to justice.

"Many of those responsible have already been arrested. Those who haven't will be caught soon and we will ensure they receive the maximum punishment." Talking to the media on Sunday, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said that a command centre, established to monitor the law and order situation intensively, has started working this evening.

"The Operation Devil Hunt began yesterday...to coordinate the works of law enforcing agencies, the command centre is going to start its works from 6 pm today." Alam said the members of the law enforcement agencies and representatives of the armed forces will work at the command centre.

"We hope that following the establishment of the centre, the law and order situation will improve and a quick response can be carried out to any threat," he said.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leaders claim their activists went to the ex-minister's house to prevent looting but were attacked by miscreants. They also held a day-long protest and rally in Gazipur.

After the protest, a student was injured in a shooting by miscreants in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office around 6:30 pm.

Friday's incident was part of the widespread violence that erupted across the country on Wednesday night over a live online address by Hasina.

Mobs targeted supporters of the deposed prime minister and vandalised their homes and businesses in Dhaka and other cities.

Protesters also set fire to the historic 32 Dhanmondi residence of Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who had proclaimed the country's independence in 1971 from this house.

In a statement on Friday, Chief Adviser Yunus called for complete law and order and an end to attacks on the properties of the deposed premier's family and leaders of her "fascist" Awami League.

Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) urged the interim government to curb mob culture and restore law and order, warning that failure to do so could lead to the reemergence of fascist forces.

The party announced a series of nationwide rallies starting February 11, demanding effective measures to address the deteriorating law and order situation and push for an electoral roadmap.