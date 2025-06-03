Over 200 inmates escape Karachi prison after quake panic, 78 recaptured

Over 200 inmates escaped from the District Prison Malir in Pakistan's Karachi in Sindh province when they were brought out from their cells for counting following a low-intensity earthquake, according to a report in Dawn.

The prisoners escaped on Monday night, and out of them, 78 were recaptured, while one was shot dead and two others were injured, the news report stated, citing the Sindh Inspector General of Police.

The prisoners managed to escape when they were brought out from their barracks for counting after the earthquake at 12:45 am. The police chief further added that teams have been formed to recapture the remaining 138 inmates.

The official said that according to his assessment, as many as 2,000 prisoners were brought out from their barracks. "Most of the prisoners were drug addicts. The addicts' state of mind is such that they tend to develop mob psychology. Thus, when such an atmosphere was created inside the prison, the prisoners ran by opening the door of the jail," the official added. The report added that FC personnel deployed at the prison resorted to aerial firing to push the inmates back, and an estimated 700 shots were fired, the news report said. While the search is underway for the remaining prisoners, one of the prisoners was brought back to the jail by his mother. It is now being reported that the Sindh government has decided to set up an inquiry committee to ascertain the circumstances that led to the chaos and fix it.