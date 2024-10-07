Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Philippines, S Korea excel security cooperation for strategic partnership

Marcos said in an opening statement that as the geopolitical environment is only becoming more complex, we must work together to achieve prosperity for our peoples and to promote a rules-based order

South Korean at Olympics
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a state visit to the Philippines (Source: File Photo)
AP Manila
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 2:42 PM IST
South Korea and the Philippines, each faced by increasingly hostile rival nations, elevated their ties to a strategic partnership on Monday, including broader defence and security cooperation between the two US treaty allies.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a state visit to the Philippines, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced the upgrade in overall relations after talks in Manila.

Under the strategic partnership, the two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation between their coast guards. Yoon also pledged to help modernise the Philippine military.

The two leaders discussed regional issues such as territorial disputes in the South China Sea and tensions on the Korean Peninsula, they said.

Philippine and Chinese coast guard vessels have clashed repeatedly in disputed waters in the South China Sea, with Chinese ships using water cannons and dangerous maneuvers in incidents that have injured several Filipino navy personnel and damaged supply boats.

Yoon stressed the importance of peace and stability in the South China Sea, and added that the two leaders reaffirmed that the international community will never condone North Korea's nuclear programmes and its reckless provocations, as well as its illegitimate military cooperation with Russia.

Yoon said North Korea's recent disclosure of a nuclear facility was likely an attempt to grab US attention ahead of next month's American presidential election.

The Philippines is the first stop on a six-day Southeast Asia tour for Yoon which will also take him to Singapore and Laos, where he will attend a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.


First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

