Active shooter reported at synagogue in Michigan, police respond

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an active shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, according to authorities.

The Michigan State Police said the incident was ongoing at about 12:30 p.m. at 5725 Walnut Lake Road and urged community members to stay away from the area to allow officers to respond. Troopers were also increasing patrols at other places of worship across the district as a precaution.

FBI director Kash Patel said on X that agency personnel are also on the scene responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said a security guard engaged the gunman in an exchange of gunfire and that investigators were working to determine whether more than one person was involved. He said no suspect was in custody.