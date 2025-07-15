Labubu craze to power 350% profit surge: Chinese toymaker Pop Mart

By Karthikeyan Sundaram

Chinese toymaker Pop Mart International Group Ltd. expects the soaring global popularity of its Labubu plush toys to drive a threefold increase in first-half revenue and an even bigger boost to profit.

Labubu — a plush, pointy-eared, serrated-tooth monster — is the center of a global collectibles craze, with celebrities like Rihanna and BlackPink’s Lisa flaunting them. Last month, a human-sized toy sold for $150,000 at an auction in Beijing.

ALSO READ: Labubu mania goes global: Celebs and fans queue for China's monster doll The company said Tuesday that it expects at least a 350 per cent gain in profit for the six months ended June 30 and at least a 200 per cent increase in revenue for the period. As well as the increased recognition of the brand’s items, Pop Mart said cost optimization and expense control had helped profitability.