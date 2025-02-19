Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Putin expresses interest to meet Trump but highlights need for preparation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he would like to meet with US President Donald Trump but the meeting needs to be prepared to make it productive.

AP Kyiv
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 8:13 PM IST
I would like to have a meeting, but it needs to be prepared so that it brings results, Putin said in televised remarks. He added that he would be pleased to meet Trump.

He hailed the talks between senior Russian and US officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, noting that the parties agreed to restore the tattered diplomatic relations.

Putin also said that Trump has acknowledged that the Ukrainian settlement could take longer than he had initially hoped.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

