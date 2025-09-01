Monday, September 01, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'India, Russia stand shoulder to shoulder': PM Modi tells Putin at SCO meet

At SCO Summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails ties with Moscow and calls for dialogue for peace in Ukraine

At SCO Summit in China, PM Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travel together to the venue of their bilateral meeting. | Photo: (X/@NarendraModi)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the India-Russia ties, saying that New Delhi and Russia have “always stood shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations”. The Prime Minister's remarks came during his bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.
 
In his opening remarks, PM Modi described ties with Moscow as a “special and privileged partnership” marked by continuity and high-level engagement. “One hundred and forty crore Indians are eagerly waiting for you for our 23rd summit in December. This reflects the depth and breadth of our partnership,” he said.
 
 
"Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi added.  ALSO READ | No double standards are acceptable on terrorism: PM Modi at SCO summit 
The meeting comes ahead of Putin’s visit to India in December for the 23rd annual summit between the two countries.  
The meeting between the two leaders come amid the US government's tariff heat on India's imports, which has resulted in New Delhi to explore new export markets for domestic producers. On August 27, US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent duties on Indian imports, followed by an additional 25 per cent "sanctions" for importing Russian oil.
 
Besides Russia, India have also moved to mend ties with China, which had been strained over the last few years following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. In Tianjin, PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping and both leaders agreed that India and China are "partners, not adversaries", with far more consensus than differences.  ALSO READ | Ukraine not 'invasion', but result of 'coup' in Kyiv: Putin at SCO summit  

PM Modi calls for dialogue on Ukraine

On Ukraine, PM Modi reiterated India’s long-standing call for dialogue and de-escalation. “We welcome all the recent efforts for peace. A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish lasting peace. This is the call of the entire humanity,” he said.
 
The talks took place at a time when India’s continued imports of Russian crude have drawn scrutiny from the United States. Yet, ahead of the bilateral talks, PM Modi shared photos on social media of the two leaders embracing, with the caption: “Always a delight to meet President Putin!”
 
The two leaders also travelled to the venue of the bilateral meeting together. PM Modi shared a post with a photo of the two in a car with the caption: "After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful."
 

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

