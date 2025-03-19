Home / World News / Putin wants Trump to recognise all land Russia has taken in Ukraine: Report

Putin wants Trump to recognise all land Russia has taken in Ukraine: Report

Kommersant said that Putin wanted the US to formally recognise the four regions - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - as part of Russia along with Crimea

Vladimir Putin, Putin
Putin had discussed the conflict in Ukraine at Tuesday's closed door meeting with members of Russia's business elite. | File Photo: PTI
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
President Vladimir Putin wants US President Donald Trump to formally recognise all four Ukrainian regions that Moscow has claimed as its own in addition to Crimea, Russia's Kommersant daily reported. 
Citing unnamed sources who attended a private business event with Putin on Tuesday, Kommersant said that Putin wanted the US to formally recognise the four regions - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - as part of Russia along with Crimea, which Moscow seized and annexed in 2014.  ALSO READ: Shot our own drones; suspended attack on Ukraine energy infra, says Kremlin 
Russia, though advancing on the battlefield, does not fully control any of the four regions. 
In return for recognition and if it happened "in the near future", Kommersant said Putin would undertake not to lay claim to the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and other Ukrainian territory. 
Asked about the Kommersant report on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Trump had not discussed the idea on their call on Tuesday. 
But he confirmed, without elaborating, that Putin had discussed the conflict in Ukraine at Tuesday's closed door meeting with members of Russia's business elite. 

Also Read

Zelenskyy to talk to Trump after Russia bombs Ukraine despite ceasefire

Shot our own drones; suspended attack on Ukraine energy infra, says Kremlin

Putin's vow not to hit Ukraine's infra 'at odds with reality': Zelenskyy

Oil prices slip as Putin agrees to 30-day halt on energy facility strikes

Shashi Tharoor stands ground on India's position on Ukraine-Russia conflict

Peskov did not confirm, however, whether Putin had floated the idea of the US recognising the four regions in addition to Crimea at the meeting.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump's 'America First' era: Are global institutions losing relevance?

Musk says conspiracy to kill him and destroy Tesla at play; slams attacks

Attacks on Tesla dealerships rise as Musk takes key role in White House

Why ex-MMA fighter Conor McGregor's White House visit upset Irish leaders

Istanbul mayor and Erdogan rival arrested: What's going on in Turkey?

Topics :Vladimir PutinDonald TrumpRussia Ukraine ConflictKiev Ukraine

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story